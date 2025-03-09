World-class travel experience key: Nawari

[ Source: Fiji Airports ]

Fiji Airports is confident that the redevelopment of facilities like the NASA compound is crucial for modernizing its services and amenities.

Chief Executive Mesake Nawari emphasizes that these improvements will enhance the visitor experience.

He aims to provide world-class infrastructure and services, ensuring safe, efficient, and comfortable air travel for all Fijians and international visitors.

Speaking at the NASA Compound handover ceremony, Nawari revealed consultants have commenced work on the airport’s Master Plan, expected to be finalized this year, as part of the Nadi International Airport expansion.

“We are confident that it will not only continue to serve as a popular stop for visitors and locals, but also align more closely with our vision to be the world-class aviation hub for the Blue Pacific.”

Additionally, Fiji Airports is upgrading other facilities nationwide, with work already underway at Waiqele Airport in Labasa.

