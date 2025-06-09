World Bank Pacific Leaders meet Immanuel

Source : Fiji Government | Facebook

Senior World Bank officials met with Minister for Finance, Esrom Emmanuel, in Suva to discuss ongoing development cooperation.

The World Bank’s Division Director for the Pacific Islands, Stephen N. Ndegwa, and the Country Manager for the South Pacific, Stefano Mocci, congratulated the Minister on his recent appointment.

Immanuel acknowledged the World Bank for its long-standing support of Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

He highlighted several key initiatives backed by the Bank, including the Correspondent Banking Relationship Project, the Regional Trade Facilitation Program, and the Health Sector Project.

He also expressed appreciation for the World Bank’s continued and recently increased funding allocation to Fiji.

The Minister stated that concessional financing remains crucial for major development priorities, including road upgrades, health facilities, bridges, electricity, water supply, and other national infrastructure needs.

He reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to working closely with the World Bank and said he looks forward to strengthening the partnership in the years ahead.

