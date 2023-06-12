Work underway to make Levuka more sustainable

[File Photo]

The Levuka Town Council administrators are now exploring various ways to generate more income.

Special Administrator Joanne Rymell says they are working on making the historical port town more sustainable.

“One of the ways that we can do that is by developing land that we have that is there, and we are exploring that with the Public Rental Board at the moment. Levuka is in a position where there is more demand for rented accommodation than there is supply, so this is a definite opportunity for the town council to use that land, which is currently not developed.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Special Administrator adds that they met with the Public Rental Board earlier this year.

“They have viewed the land that is there. PRB does have some PRB rental flats on Ovalau at the moment, and they are working with the residents who are currently there for them to vacate those premises within the period of 3 years, so they will be looking into rehousing them in buying their first home, so we are working with the Public Rental Board in how we can develop that land into lots so that people can build their first home.”

According to the council’s acting Chief Executive, Nunia Labati, the council is heavily dependent on ratepayers as a source of revenue.

The Levuka Town Council currently has 144 ratepayers.