Work trip turns fatal

A 39-year-old man is believed to be the latest road fatality following an accident on Queens Road in Korolevu last night.

Police say the victim, who is a father of three was driving back to Suva with a work colleague, reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road.

Police and National Fire Authority officers responded to the scene, and the victim was transported to Sigatoka Hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead upon arrival.

The second victim, a man in his 20s, is currently in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

The current road death toll stands at four, compared to fourteen for the same period last year.

