Work on Water supply restoration ongoing

The Water Authority of Fiji is advising its customers that water supply challenges are being managed due to heavy rainfall, which has resulted in flooding and high turbidity at the Waimanu and Savura raw water sources, impacting production levels.

The Authority notes that additionally, a DN150 water main was accidentally damaged by a third-party contractor in the early hours of the morning, further affecting reservoir levels and delaying full restoration.

The damaged pipeline was isolated at 7:00 AM, and repair works are progressing well, with completion expected this afternoon.

WAF highlights that some areas in the Lami to Tamavua areas may experience low water pressure or temporary supply disruptions as the system stabilizes.

The authority expects normal water supply to be restored soon.