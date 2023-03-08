Women’s contribution is unmatched: Prasad

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad states that the contributions of women to any work that they carry out are unmatched, as they are the pillars of every successful outcome.

While marking the International Women’s Day celebrations today, he acknowledged the efforts and hard work that women in the ministry have contributed over the years.

He also recognized women for their strength in balancing their careers and managing their homes.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Professor Prasad also highlighted that the Ministry of Finance is made up of 60 percent female staff in different departments.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]