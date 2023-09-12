Women recruitment drive for municipal elections

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

A recruitment drive has been launched for women leaders across Fiji who want to participate in the upcoming municipal council elections.

This has been done through Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection in collaboration with International Republican Institute.

Assistant Minister Sashi Kiran says there are many women leaders, but there is an urgent need to support more women in political leadership.

This initiative aims to create pathways and networks that support women who are interested in venturing into leadership roles or becoming actively involved in politics.



13 municipal districts will be targeted to recruit women who are interested in taking a more active role in public life, with a special focus on identifying and supporting women who want to run in the forthcoming local elections.

The program aims to establish a community of women leaders who want to take on leadership positions in their communities and through elected office. Further to this, the program will offer training on leadership skills for interested women candidates.



The capacity-building program will also allow interested women to build networks with other potential women leaders, share common interests, and face common challenges.

Through September, the program will be registering women who are interested in exploring political life in Fiji.

In October, a series of workshops will be conducted in Fiji’s municipal districts focusing on leadership tools, seeking to assess and better understand the needs of women who are interested in taking up a more active role in Fiji’s public life.