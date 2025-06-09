Witness claims govt didn’t pay staff taxes

The Manager Corporate Services at the Fijian Elections office, Sanjeshwar Ram, informed the Suva High Court that throughout his career, he hasn’t come across such a situation where the government has paid taxes for an employee.

He stated this as the second Prosecution witness in the trial for the former Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, and the former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

During the state’s examination of Ram, the Chief Justice warned the prosecution and the witness that he would throw out the case if they didn’t convince him with their evidence.

Chief Justice Salesi Temo stated that he was confused about how the witness was providing evidence this morning.

Ram stated that the FEO’s Financial Controller, Romeka Sewak, brought to his attention the tax reimbursement payment that was processed for Saneem.

He confirmed that tax relief was for the period of his back pay in 2021.

Ram read out that the first deed of variation for his original contract contains amendments to Saneem’s salary from $221,000 to $350 000 dated 15th January 2021.

According to the witness, he states that every Fijian employee has to pay their own taxes and that for Saneem, payment on his back pay was processed as a result of the first DOV.

He claimed that Saneem had started to inquire about why he was being taxed so much, and after his back pay was processed, he bought a second Deed of Variation within the following week and asked that the first DOV be returned.

The Chief Justice sought clarifications from Ram and stated that there are mechanisms for constitutional officers listed out in the Constitution, and that cannot be undermined.

In this matter, Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with abuse of office, while Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit.

It is alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum, whilst being the Acting Prime Minister, signed a Deed of Variation and Addendum between the Government and the then Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, and that the approval for the government to pay the taxes of Mohammed Saneem was done without the proper approval.

It is alleged that while being employed as the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem obtained a benefit for himself as a Supervisor of Elections.

The trial continues this afternoon.

