We’ve been transparent: Acting PM

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the coalition government wants to remain transparent and accountable to the people.

When asked when a full breakdown of the expenses from the previous public holidays and the Great Council of Chiefs meeting will be made available, Prasad says they have already provided the breakdown of the Economic Summit and a full breakdown can be expected.

He says processes need to be followed before a full breakdown is released.

“All the breakdowns will be provided; just relax. In time, there are processes that we have to follow, not only that we give you the breakdown soon after the expenditure of the auditor general, the audit report that will come later, it’s all available.”

Prasad claims the coalition government is providing two or three levels more transparency than what was seen in the past.