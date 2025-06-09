Western Division schools remain closed until further notice

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro. [Photo: FILE]

Schools in the Western Division will remain closed until further notice due to ongoing flooding and unsafe road access.

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, in collaboration with the National Disaster Risk Management Office and relevant authorities, says the decision follows reports received from Divisional Education Officers.

Schools in the Northern, Eastern and Central Divisions will continue to operate as normal.

However, parents and guardians are reminded that the final decision on sending children to school rests with them, particularly in flood-prone or affected areas where access roads, crossings or transport routes may still be unsafe.

Article continues after advertisement

Parents are urged to ensure children do not attempt to cross flooded roads, creeks or rivers and to continue monitoring official weather updates and advisories.

Heads of schools are advised to remain in close communication with their Management Committees and District Education Offices and to assess school grounds and facilities before resuming or continuing normal operations.

The safety and welfare of students, teachers and families remain the Ministry’s highest priority, and further updates will be provided as necessary.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.