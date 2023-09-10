Welfare recipients call for intervention

Semesa Makutu

Social welfare recipients in Vanuavatu on Lau island are calling on government intervention to solve the problem they are facing regarding postal services on the island.

According to the island representative, Semesa Makutu, recipients have to pay for two boat trips to Lakeba before cashing their vouchers.

Makutu says a good amount of money is spent on transportation to Lakeba.

“For those who are receiving $100 after paying for the two boat trips. They only left with $40 or $50 after cashing their voucher.”

Makutu is pleading with the Government if the vouchers can be sent directly to Vanuavatu Island to save that one boat trip.



Agriculture Minister, Vatimi Rayalu.

Minister for Agriculture, Vatimi Rayalu says he will liaise with the relevant department on the issue.

Rayalu reassures the government is committed to assisting the people, especially those living in the maritime islands.