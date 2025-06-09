Weather Office warns of intense thunderstorms, heavy rain

A severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall is now in force for interior, southern and eastern parts of Viti Levu and southern half of Vanua Levu.

The Fiji Metrological Service says severe thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall which may lead to flash-flooding of low-lying areas in the next few hours over the interior, southern and eastern parts of Viti Levu, the southern half of Vanua Levu.

A moist northeast to southeast wind flow prevails over the group.

Article continues after advertisement

Afternoon thunderstorms are expected to develop into severe thunderstorms and expected to produce heavy rainfall.

Due to the unpredictable nature of thunderstorms, some location within the warning area may experience little to no impact, while others could face severe conditions.

The Weather Office is urging Fijians to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as conditions can change rapidly.

Thunderstorm activity and associated heavy rainfall is expected to persist until later in the evening.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.