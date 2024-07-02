We can continue as strong opposition: Usamate

Jone Usamate

The opposition members of Parliament are now independent and have the will to make their own decisions about whether they want to remain independent or join other political parties.

However, MP Jone Usamate hopes that they can continue as a strong opposition, emphasizing the critical role of a robust opposition in maintaining government accountability.

According to Section 20 of the Political Parties Act 2013, when a political party has been deregistered and has representatives elected to parliament, they shall continue to serve for the reminder of the term as independents or members of other political parties.

FBC News has been reliably informed that some of the opposition MPs have been invited by other political parties to join forces.

However, Jone Usamate believes that this is hypothetical.

Usamate says their main focus right now is the budget debate, which is scheduled to begin next week.

The Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa, yesterday de-registered FijiFirst in accordance with the Political Parties Act, 2013.

This was prompted by a complaint lodged by Opposition Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu.