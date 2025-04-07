Water contamination concerns end for villagers

[ Source: Water Authority of Fiji ]

The worry of getting sick from dirty water is finally over for the people of Vusama and Navisabasaba in Nadroga.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the Water Authority of Fiji has delivered on the coalition government’s promise, completing a vital $3.4 million water project.

This long-awaited initiative, carried out by Sinohydro Corporation Limited, was finished

The two village have five water sources, wells and a borehole, but this did not ease their woes and the water was always contaminated and insufficient for them to sustain their livelihoods.

Ro Filipe says the project involved putting in of pipes to connect the villages to the main water supply.

He adds Sinohydro also installed what was needed to make sure the water system works well for a long time.

“So it’s a critical project because the two villages were suffering from a lot of waterborne diseases in the last two to three decades, I believe. And there are some boreholes, wells around here, but as you understand, it’s been contaminated, not only human activity, but also because of farming and all those issues.”

Ro Filipe says this project is a true realization of the vision outlined in the Water Sector 2050 Strategy.

