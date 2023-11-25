Waste management still a major issue: Nalumisa

[File Photo]

Municipal councils continue to face challenges in proper solid waste management.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says this issue has been further worsened by urban drift, population growth, and changes in lifestyle.

Nalumisa, however, says local municipalities are responsible for solid waste management within their municipality.

He adds that municipalities are facing numerous issues, such as illegal waste dumping, damages to council properties, and failure to pay service charges.



Nalumisa says a total of 2.2 million dollars have been allocated for solid waste management, and the ministry is also providing government grants and technical support from JICA for proper management.

“In the past three years, the council has collected about 128 tons of waste, with the government contributing about 10.6 million towards waste disposal efforts.”

The minister adds that in order to pursue sustainable practices, the councils are engaging in waste segregation at source, composting green waste, and assisting the villages in communal pit excavation within the delegated areas to expand the lifespans of landfills.