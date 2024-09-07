Waqaniburotu is North double crowned Queen

Newly crowned Miss Friendly North,Marica Waqaniburotu

Marica Waqaniburotu has made history at the Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North after she was crowned as the new Miss Friendly North Queen.

Originally from Makadru in Lau, the 22 year old also scooped the Miss Northern Charity Queen title in front of a packed crowd.

She was sponsored by the Labasa Divisional Hospital, and this was also the first time for the hospital to win both titles, stamping her mark in the local pageant.

Waqaniburotu has been proving herself from the very first day and has dedicated her win to her family, sponsors, and the people of the North.

The MBBS student also scooped the Best Talent and Best Sarong title.

Meanwhile, Miss Northern Civil Service Vika Tadu scooped the Miss Photogenic and Miss 1st Runner up, while Labasa town council Adi Volitikoro was awarded the Miss 2nd Runner up.