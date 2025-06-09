Waiqele Airport project set to transform Vanua Levu

Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources / Facebook

The Lands and Mineral Resources Ministry has launched a land acquisition exercise for the proposed Waiqele International Airport in Labasa.

This development is expected to transform Vanua Levu and boost connectivity in the Northern Division.

In partnership with Fiji Airports and the iTaukei Land Trust Board, the Ministry is leading land identification, geospatial mapping, and consultations with landowners and tenants in the Waiqele area.

Officials confirm the first phase will focus on identifying strategic land parcels, carrying out detailed title and boundary searches, and engaging communities to ensure transparency and fairness.

Valuation and compensation will follow the State Acquisition of Lands Act 1940.

The Ministry emphasizes the project is not just about constructing an international-standard airport but also about creating economic opportunities, enhancing access, and driving long-term growth in the North.

They assure the process will balance development with respect for land rights and environmental responsibility.

