WAF under scrutiny for quality of financial reports

The Water Authority of Fiji has again come under scrutiny, this time for the poor quality and late submission of its financial reports.

The issue was raised during a presentation to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, which also questioned WAF’s ability to meet key financial reporting standards.

Committee Chair Esrom Immanuel says delays and reporting gaps have been a repeated concern that must be urgently addressed.

“The quality dropped from prior years, quality of the report and timeliness is still a problem so both those records or all of those records were late. ”



Committee Chair Esrom Immanuel.

Acting Chief Executive Seru Soderberg says WAF has taken steps to fix this, including enforcing stricter deadlines, adopting better digital systems, and automating parts of the financial reporting process.

Soderberg adds that internal training is also being carried out to boost staff knowledge on financial reporting standards.

WAF says it is also working closely with the Auditor General and the Finance Ministry to improve compliance and ease the audit process.

