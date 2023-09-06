WAF to conduct comprehensive assessment

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]
The Water Authority of Fiji will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the pilot solar-powered water project in Nakini, Naitasiri.
The project was commissioned yesterday to provide a reliable source of potable water.
Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says, if proven successful, the government intends to replicate the solar-powered water extraction system across Fiji to significantly improve water access for all citizens.
Ro Filipe says the government is also working with the Water Authority of Fiji to explore climate financing opportunities for solar-powered water solutions in similar remote communities.
“The Water Authority of Fiji worked closely with the community in terms of the source and the pump. So it is a new thing, the solar pump. So when we look at climate change and renewable energy, it could be the way to go.”
The system currently in place combines water extraction through solar-powered pumps, water purification processes, and finally, the distribution of clean water to the taps in the community.
Ro Filipe says this integrated approach is seen as a promising model for tackling water challenges in remote areas.