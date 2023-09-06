WAF to conduct comprehensive assessment

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the pilot solar-powered water project in Nakini, Naitasiri.

The project was commissioned yesterday to provide a reliable source of potable water.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says, if proven successful, the government intends to replicate the solar-powered water extraction system across Fiji to significantly improve water access for all citizens.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Ro Filipe says the government is also working with the Water Authority of Fiji to explore climate financing opportunities for solar-powered water solutions in similar remote communities.

“The Water Authority of Fiji worked closely with the community in terms of the source and the pump. So it is a new thing, the solar pump. So when we look at climate change and renewable energy, it could be the way to go.”



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The system currently in place combines water extraction through solar-powered pumps, water purification processes, and finally, the distribution of clean water to the taps in the community.

Ro Filipe says this integrated approach is seen as a promising model for tackling water challenges in remote areas.