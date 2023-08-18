WAF responds to Vusama Villagers

Vusama Village in Nadroga

The Water Authority of Fiji is aware of the concerns raised by the villagers of Vusama in Nadroga regarding inadequate water supply and contaminated drinking water.

WAF responds that the villages are currently assisted through fortnightly water carting services in efforts to provide temporary relief to the villagers while they are working on extending their water reticulation to the village to permanently address the water issues.

WAF has received a funding allocation of $2.5 million under the 2023–2024 national budget for the extension of reticulation to Vusama Village.

The project involves the construction of 5.50km of water mains and other supporting appurtenances for the village.

WAF confirms that their infrastructure team has completed the design for the project and is working towards tendering out the construction work today.

The project for Vusama Village is expected to be completed by the end of July 2024.