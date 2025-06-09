WAF outlines drought strategy

The Water Authority of Fiji typically activates its El Niño Strategy Action Plan to manage changing weather patterns and prolonged dry spells.

Chief Executive Seru Soderberg told the Parliamentary Standing Committee that the measures include monitoring water source yields, climate forecasting with the Fiji Meteorological Service, and maintaining critical infrastructure.

He adds that short-term responses involve building temporary cofferdams to sustain pump stations, active leak detection, and, as a last resort, large-scale water carting.

“We’ve got an unusually wet season during the dry spells. Monitoring and coordination, tracking water source yields, climate forecasting in collaboration with Fiji Met Services, as well as regular inspection and maintenance of critical raw water infrastructure.”

Soderberg also confirmed that WAF is conducting six community and school-based programs to raise awareness about water conservation.

