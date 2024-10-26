WAF isolates pipeline for urgent repairs

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji will be isolating its raw water pipeline to the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant in Savura to facilitate urgent repairs to a damaged washout valve, caused by flash flooding early hours of this morning.

This after a tree trunk washed down by floodwaters early this morning collided with the washout valve of the trunk raw water main causing the damage.

WAF Manager Regional Operations Samuela Rokovaleusa says that repair to the damaged washout valve on our raw water pipelines is essential for maintaining water production and operational integrity.

Article continues after advertisement

WAF says large amounts of water is currently being discharged from the pipe and not reaching the Tamavua water treatment plant.

The isolation of the pipeline is scheduled to commence today and is expected to last overnight.

It says during this period, residents in the surrounding areas will experience disruptions in water supply.

Rokovaleusa assures that his operations team will endeavour to minimise the inconvenience and will work diligently to complete the repairs as quickly as possible and provide water carting assistance.

WAF encourages all residents to prepare accordingly for this temporary disruption.