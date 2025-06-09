WAF flags safety concerns in labour law amendment

WAF Chief Executive Seru Soderberg. [Photo: FILE]

The Water Authority of Fiji has warned that proposed changes to the Employment Relations Act could threaten essential services and public safety.

Chief Executive Seru Soderberg says the amendment does not adequately reflect the operational realities of safety-critical utilities such as water and wastewater services.

He flagged concerns over fixed probation periods, cautioning that premature confirmation of staff in high-risk technical roles could increase the risk of plant failures, contamination, and environmental harm.

Article continues after advertisement

Soderberg has raised concerns around broad labour officer inspection powers.

“WAF’s concern, no differentiation between ordinary workplaces and critical national infrastructure, unrestricted access to treatment plants, reservoirs, chemical stores, and scatter systems creates security and safety risks.”

Soderberg also raised concerns over the financial implications, including increased redundancy payouts and extended grievance timeframes.

“Our concern is the prolonged legal uncertainty that affects workforce planning, donor confidence, and long-term infrastructure programs. What we are proposing is to reduce the grievance reporting window for essential services to a shorter, defined period of 21 days.”

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Chair Sakiusa Tubuna acknowledged the concerns as deliberations on the Bill continue.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.