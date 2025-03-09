Vuvale partnership drives Fiji's shipbuilding ambitions

Fiji’s maritime sector is set for a transformation.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Australian High Commissioner Ewen McDonald yesterday, unveiled the concept design for a state-of-the-art shipbuilding and ship repair facility.

A newly released report confirms Lautoka as the ideal location, highlighting strong regional demand, available skills, and clear customer needs.

Compiled by Arup Australia in partnership with the Australian High Commission and the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific, the comprehensive study will help revitalise Fiji’s shipbuilding industry and re-establish our position in the global maritime landscape.

McDonald says more than just an infrastructure project, this initiative represents an opportunity for skills development and job creation.

An estimated 100-120 staff will be required during peak operational demand.

Discussions are ongoing with the Ministry of Education regarding potential vocational training investments and partnerships to equip Fijians for these roles.

“So the report highlights the need for an expanded technical workforce, including shipbuilders, welders, marine engineers and technicians. And by investing in vocational training and partnerships with local institutions, we can ensure that Fijians are equipped with the skills needed to take up these roles.”

McDonald says the report summarising Stage 1 of the study finds there is strong demand for ship repair and maintenance in Fiji and the Pacific region, with existing shipyard facilities operating at near full capacity.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announced the establishment of Oceania Shipbuilding and Engineering Limited, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to restoring and strengthening this critical sector.

“The construction of the site will be undertaken in a phased approach, as you will see in the report that you now hold. With initial development occurring right here, and later expanding into the Public Works Department site next door.”

The study’s next phase, due later this year, will finalize the facility’s design and confirm its feasibility, with Australia providing $1.7 million for the study and site preparation as part of their partnership with Fiji.

