Vuo Health Center project to commence soon

A multimillion-dollar new Vuo Health Center investment development project is expected to commence at the end of the year, right behind the Vuo supermarket outside Labasa town.

This has been highlighted by Managing Director Jiten Chand as part of the initial master plan of the current Vuo development project and the need for a decentralized health facility within the area.

He says after a successful discussion with Minister for Health, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu, verbal approval has been given for the building phase to take place.

“All this while we only have one hospital, which is the Labasaa hospital, and now a health centre in Nasea, and it’s crowded with traffic, plus the increase in population. Reverse migration has happened in Labasa, and the focus now is Labasa, and development is happening at a faster pace, and that is why we need something that is decentralizing out of town and traffic where people come at ease.”



Managing Director Jiten Chand

Dr Lalabalavu has welcomed and acknowledged the move by the Vuo supermarket, which is also part of the government’s commitments towards partnerships between the government and private sector.

This partnership will allow the private sector to provide the infrastructure and the Ministry to provide staff as a way forward in providing proper health services and facilities to everyone.



The building will be constructed on 4 acres of land and plans to upgrade it into a hospital later on.