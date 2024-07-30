News

Vuo Health Center project to commence soon

Peceli Naviticoko Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

July 30, 2024 6:24 am

Vuo Health Center project development site

A multimillion-dollar new Vuo Health Center investment development project is expected to commence at the end of the year, right behind the Vuo supermarket outside Labasa town.

This has been highlighted by Managing Director Jiten Chand as part of the initial master plan of the current Vuo development project and the need for a decentralized health facility within the area.

He says after a successful discussion with Minister for Health, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu, verbal approval has been given for the building phase to take place.

Article continues after advertisement

“All this while we only have one hospital, which is the Labasaa hospital, and now a health centre in Nasea, and it’s crowded with traffic, plus the increase in population. Reverse migration has happened in Labasa, and the focus now is Labasa, and development is happening at a faster pace, and that is why we need something that is decentralizing out of town and traffic where people come at ease.”


Managing Director Jiten Chand

Dr Lalabalavu has welcomed and acknowledged the move by the Vuo supermarket, which is also part of the government’s commitments towards partnerships between the government and private sector.

This partnership will allow the private sector to provide the infrastructure and the Ministry to provide staff as a way forward in providing proper health services and facilities to everyone.


Vuo Health Center project development site

The building will be constructed on 4 acres of land and plans to upgrade it into a hospital later on.

Rabuka commits to local governance reform

Click Here for Fiji 7s in Paris

Minister advocates for strong legislative framework

Trade Minister calls for heightened awareness

Vuo Health Center project to commence soon

New water tanks for Sakoca residents

LTA acquires portable vehicle weighing systems

Rabuka thanks Sabha for contributions

80 businesses found to be in violation of food safety: FCCC

No time for blame game: Dr Lalabalavu

Five sentenced over brutal attack on family

Don't bomb Beirut: U.S. leads push to rein in Israel's response

Winless run continues for Fijiana

Two children killed in UK knife attack

Cuvu College U18 sets its eyes on the prize

Lautoka FC to come back stronger

Mar ready for the big stage

Canada's McIntosh storms to 400 metres individual medley gold

Outrigger and Castaway going through series of renovations

Wu loses in Olympics debut

Fijiana out of Olympics race

Lyles Struggles for quiet time due to "SPRINT" fame

Djokovic overcomes Nadal, Swiatek cruises

Florence, Robinson in round three surfing showdown

Kamala Harris campaign raises $200 million in a week

Shankar saves the day for Fiji U16

Legislative role crucial in natural resource protection

FRU partners with Paradise Beverages

Australia to increase its funding towards Fiji

Naitasi living the dream in Paris

Maduro wins third term, Venezuela electoral authority says, despite exit polls

Former Post Fiji CEO to know fate this week

End the stigma on menstruation: FWRM

FCS calls for Review of the Burial and Cremation Act

Triathlon-Swimming training cancelled for a second day over pollution in Seine

Senior counsels reprimanded in Ravu case

Tuwai calls it a day

58 women partake in a mock parliament

New evacuation center to enhance disaster preparedness

Ministry focuses on addressing staff shortage

Studies at the Games village for Anahira

Nadi to work on weaknesses

France, Australia, New Zealand and US march into women's 7s quarter-finals

Alleged Correctional Centre assault under investigation

Eleven arrested following separate police operations

French fans give Marchand rockstar treatment on golden night

Former finance officer granted bail over corruption related offense

SSP Vocevoce stresses integrity in policing

Australia provides support funding to Fiji

Man dies following accident

Canada stun France with dramatic 2-1 win; US, Spain advance to quarter-finals

Basketball: U.S. crush Serbia, South Sudan overcome Puerto Rico

Israel vows to strike back after rocket kills 12

China stun Fijiana in Paris

President visits our Olympians

Police respond to drug-related cases

Shaw prepares for championship

Radrodro calls for stakeholder support to combat drug issues

New champions to be crowned

AG expresses confidence in Law Reform Commission

Japan frustrate Brazil with late 2-1 win, Colombia outclass New Zealand

Dutch rapist booed at Olympics debut

FHRADC notes increase in cases: Sharma

Youth reap fruit of hard work

Nadal makes majestic return to Roland Garros for Spain

MOU to enhance Fiji-Australia defense cooperation

Simone Biles makes long-awaited Olympic return in Paris

Ministry conducts cooperatives awareness session

UniFiji affirms environmental sustainability

Discussion underway on Constitution amendment

Fijiana loses first match

Ba coach resigns

Green Machine upsets Babasiga Lions

Rabuka calls for united action against drug abuse

Kolinisau admits not easy coaching Fiji

Three players test positive in BOG

Rewa thrashes Ba

Association organizes celebration for BMS’s 91st birthday

Semi rekindles passion after 20 years

Reece named for Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship outing

'Rings of Power' cast unveils first look into Season 2 at Comic-Con

Indian PM Modi likely to visit Ukraine in August, local media reports

At least 30 dead in Gaza school airstrike, Israel says targeted militants

We are sorry: Tuwai

Hail King Jerry

Police officers charged with serious offences

President commends Fiji 7s team

Police notes increase in violence and theft

Child dies in coconut tree accident

Israel says Hezbollah rocket kills 11 at football ground, vows response

Deans U18 quarters determined

Flooding and climate change impact Nadoria Villagers

Province supports initiative for Higher Education center

Ranveer Singh teams up with Aditya Dhar for his next

Trump tells Christians they won't have to vote after this election

France claim 1-0 win over Guinea, Spain and Japan reach last eight

Australia signs $1.4 billion deal to upgrade navy submarines

Mixed results on day 2 of BOG

Brittney Griner's journey from Russian prison to Paris Games applauded by US teammate

Olympic dream run ends for Fiji 7s

Six injured in Sawani-Serea road accident

AG highlights responsible use of freedom of expression

Ariarne Titmus defends 400m freestyle title with Paris gold

Drug rehabilitation center is vital: Nakarawa

Argentina rally for 3-1 win over Iraq, Spain beat Dominican Republic

Canadian women's soccer team loses six points, coach banned over drone scandal

Swimming-Dressel bags more gold in men's 4x100 free relay

FIFA rejects Argentina complaint over Olympics VAR ruling, soccer association says

Winning gold 'doesn't get old' for swimmer Caeleb Dressel after American clinches eighth

Australia win women's 4x100 metres freestyle gold

Nadal and Alcaraz roar to opening doubles victory

Basketball: Wembanyama helps France win, Antetokounmpo's Greece lose to Canada

Boys are mentally prepared for the final: Cakau

We've been training for this for three years: Teba

Fiji to face France in final

Tedesco leads Roosters to spectacular win against injury hit Sea Eagles

Feldt hat-trick catapults Cowboys into top four contention

Bulldogs turn Entertainers to stun Broncos

Suva holds off Ba

Lautoka dethrones Labasa

Ratu Navula tops West Zone

Historic victory for Tailevu North College U18 in Northern Playoff

G20 agrees to tackle taxation of the super-rich, but forum not yet decided

Rewa trumps Nadroga

Next job for Fiji 7s

Emotional moment for Nukunawa to witness her sons play in Olympics

Ratu Wiliame participates in IOC summit

Fiji receives bushmasters to enhance global peace efforts

FCS reviews chaplain appointment process

Trump vows return to site of assassination attempt, Obamas endorse Harris

Celine Dion sings to wild applause

Navua gets second draw

Lami High qualifies to national quarters

Opening ceremony lights up Paris in unique style

We hope to end Fiji's Olympics run: Manenti

Coach impressed with preparations

Nadi FC coach hopes they execute finishing

LMS thumps Holy Cross College in U16 grade

Fiji Police urge provincial action against drug epidemic

China to strengthen diplomatic ties with Fiji

Plans to expand Nasea health center

Marvel's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' sets record on opening day

'Firenado' rips through California in year's biggest blaze

Holy Cross College creates history

GHS tames Labasa Sangam

French rail sabotage causes chaos as Paris Olympics open

Daveua and Ratulu lead Fiji in Paris opening ceremony

More than 160,000 people join white women for Kamala Harris Zoom call

Sand dunes factor in extra three minutes

Rewa Butter prices rise due to increased costs

Fiji lacks legal drafters: AG

National school-boys team to be selected

Bogus agents remain a challenge for REALB

BOG day one sees mixed results

Fiji returns to Miss Universe after 43 years

Munster enjoys winning return as Storm defeat Eels

Navua holds Labasa in thriller

Barnstorming Fonua-Blake leads Warriors past Wests Tigers

Arsonists attack French railways hours before Olympic ceremony

Suva upsets Rewa

Bigger task ahead for Team Fiji 7s

Nadi edges Lautoka

Stino's mum plans to watch semis with Masi's family

Sayed-Khaiyum, Sagar front court over two cases

Muamua calls out to fans

FHRADC urges stronger anti-trafficking laws

Volatabu warns of addiction

Young Kulas ready to learn from overseas opponents

WOW’s Kids Fiji highlights need for continued financial support

Home & Living partners with Dawn Solar for solar products

TLTB awards development lease to Waisasa landowners

Heavy rain alert cancelled

Strong start for Ba

Mum will be happy today: Sauturaga

Harris rises in polls as Trump labels her Marxist

Sayed-Khaiyum, CFO charged

Drua welcomes Tamani back

Over 3000 drug-related cases recorded in schools

Young Kulas set for intensive training in Canberra

Fiji Navy save over 200 lives last year

Russia's appeal over losing Olympic gold dismissed

Panapasa denies charges

Tennis-Gauff focused on collecting pins from LeBron, not dropping flag at opening ceremony

Six-times French champion Bordeaux file for bankruptcy

Fiji digs deep to keep medal hopes alive

Favorites out of 7s race

Quarterfinal is our final: Talacolo

Fiji remains unbeaten

FSSRU prioritize child safety at Deans play-off in Labasa

HIV treatment nonadherence on the rise in Fiji

Transition a challenge for Tamanitoakula

New framework to address rising cost of living

Week-long course for referees

AG calls for unity

Fiji to play Ireland in quarterfinal

FCS encourages inmate’s human rights

June inflation rate rose to 6.7 percent: RBF review

SRIF establishes pest and disease screening facility

Relatives of 18 dead in Nepal plane crash demand answers

Soccer-Canada edge New Zealand 2-1 amid Olympic spying scandal