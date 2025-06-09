Vunisea Hospital to be completed by December

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Construction at Vunisea Hospital, which serves 75 villages across Kadavu Island, is progressing well and remains on track for completion by December 2025.

The upgrade will mark a major milestone in improving access to quality healthcare for communities in Kadavu, strengthening essential services for thousands of residents.

The project is being delivered under the Vuvale Partnership between the Fiji Government and the Government of Australia, ensuring long-term improvements to healthcare infrastructure and greater resilience for island communities.

Article continues after advertisement

Upon completion, the upgraded Vunisea Hospital is expected to enhance medical facilities, support frontline health workers, and improve patient care for the people of Kadavu.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.