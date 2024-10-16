Vuci Village set to host Tailevu Provincial Meeting

The village of Vuci is set to host the annual Tailevu Provincial Council meeting today.

Its men and women swarm the center of the village, after a month-long preparation for the event.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will officiate at the opening of the meeting, wherein members and leaders are expected to deliberate on solutions for any issue of concern for its people.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperative and SME Manoa Kamikamica, Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua and Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu have accompanied the Prime Minister.

Members of civil society ogranizations, along with representatives from other departments and ministries of the government are also in attendance.

The event will also mark the opening of a new village hall and access road which will benefit over 200 villagers of Vuci, Tokatoka Tailevu.

It will also feature traditional songs and mekes, as well as entertainment from the Fiji Police Force Jazz Band.

The Province of Tailevu has a population of over 70,000 people from 146 villages in its 22 districts along the edge of Viti Levu.