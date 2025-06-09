Vosarogo urges Yasawa to embrace business and strengthen livelihoods

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources]

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, has commended villagers of Yasawa-i-Rara for supporting the establishment of a seismic station on the island.

The station will play a key role in recording earth movements and detecting earthquakes, enabling authorities to issue timely warnings for tsunamis and other natural hazards. Vosarogo says this partnership will enhance Fiji’s early warning systems and improve community safety.

During his visit, the Minister also announced that Yasawa Cooperative Ltd has secured land in Lautoka for a new investment property, to be developed in collaboration with government. The facility will house office space for the Cooperative and generate a sustainable income stream for Yasawa communities.

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources]

Vosarogo encouraged island communities to embrace business and investment opportunities to strengthen iTaukei livelihoods and address geographical challenges.

