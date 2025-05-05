Vosarogo responds to Usamate’s claims

Filimoni Vosarogo (left), Jone Usamate (right) [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo has hit back at criticism over the size of government, saying the real focus should be on building strong institutions.

This comes after Independent MP Jone Usamate raised concerns in Parliament, arguing that Fiji’s 38 Ministers and Assistant Ministers are too many for a population under one million.

He says the large executive is inefficient and the money spent on it could be better used to improve services for ordinary Fijians.

Fiji’s Cabinet currently includes 23 Ministers and 15 Assistant Ministers.

“We have seen failed political candidates being elevated to positions that should have gone to those who have the competencies and untainted by politics. This has meant that we have had the wrong people running departments leading to disastrous results, which in turn has had a devastating impact on those who spent their lives working up through the ranks of the civil service.”

Usamate compared Fiji’s cabinet size to other neighboring countries, saying New Zealand has 20 ministers for over 5 million people, Australia has 23 for 26 million, yet Fiji, with just 900,000 people, has 23 ministers.

The Independent MP also raised alarm over what he describes as the increasing politicization of the civil service and appointments based on political loyalty.

He says this trend undermines the professionalism, neutrality, and effectiveness of public institutions.

Usamate says while politicians come and go, institutions must remain strong, inclusive, and accountable to uphold democracy and the rule of law.

In response, Vosarogo described Usamate’s claims as part of a ‘desperate’ political strategy, saying maintaining good systems is not just about reducing numbers but making sure people, resources, and leadership are working well to serve the public.

“The need for ensuring and maintaining institutional effectiveness. That’s what this side of the house is doing. That’s what this side of the house is going to protect. We also are in agreement that it is not a one-dimensional concept. There must be first an institutional concept that defines the reason of that institution’s existence.”

Voasarogo says institutional success depends not only on its mission and goals but also on the leadership that drives those objectives.

