Vosarogo directs audit into payment system

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo has revealed that in his first year in government, he directed an audit to be carried out on the Ministry’s online payment system.

Vosarogo says this was important because a report some years ago identified anomalies in the lease system, particularly where people were issued invoices twice.

The Minister says this has been a challenge for the Ministry as it commits to providing quality services to its customers.

He says some state land lessees received duplicate invoices due to an outdated system, which the Ministry of Lands is actively working to rectify.

“The system has been improved and continues to be improved and we have to do that in the ICT department so that we make sure our payment system is well proofed.”

The Minister says that the report will undergo a thorough review.

“Right now it’s an audit to identify the loopholes in the system, if there are people that are playing around with the system, that’s a different game altogether and if that happens and if we identify them then it will be referred to appropriate authorities.”

The Ministry of Lands administers a total of 18,000 State Land leases covering about 4% of the total land mass in Fiji.