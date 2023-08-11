Vodafone Fiji's e-ticketing system nears end of life

The e-ticketing system used by all bus operators in Fiji, facilitated by Vodafone Fiji, has now reached the end of its operational lifespan.

This electronic ticketing system was initially introduced in 2017 by the FijiFirst government.

During a consultation with the Land Transport Authority the members of the Fiji Bus Operators Association, have brought to light certain shortcomings within the existing e-ticketing framework.

Vodafone was specifically scrutinized today by the bus operators for its perceived lack of proactive measures to either upgrade or replace the current system.

Nahid Khan from Khan Buses has emphasized the urgency of the situation.

“We all understand that the Vodafone of the e-ticketing system has come to an end of life. Is there an upgrade obviously in the next couple of weeks of months we won’t be able to get into a new system. Apparently, someone has been sleeping at the job.”

In response, Salman Khan, Vodafone Fiji’s Chief Commercial Officer, shed light on the complexities surrounding the current system.

“We do not want to touch the system at this point in time. I think the safer approach is to move quickly in the space to the new system. So any major customization to the system is not recommended at this time.”

Ashish Kumar, representing Raiwaqa Buses Limited, echoed the concerns of many bus operators who have been awaiting a resolution since their prior meeting with Vodafone last year.

However, the Vodafone Fiji reps say they’ve held a collective meeting with the FBOA and updates have been given on the progress they’ve made with the system upgrades.

Salman Khan further elaborated that the current system’s operational viability ceased in September last year.

This is when the stakeholders began deliberations regarding an upgrade or possible replacement of the system.