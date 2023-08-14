Vodafone Fiji warns customers against scams

[Source: Daily Express]

Vodafone Fiji is warning its customers that there has been a rise in scams targeting innocent individuals with promises of quick and substantial financial gains.

These scammers often talk about legitimate investment, job opportunities or business ventures, luring individuals with enticing promotions and promises of high returns.

Vodafone Fiji is urging consumers to remain vigilant and exercise caution to safeguard their hard-earned money.

Some of the scams that customers have fallen victim to include giving out M-PAiSA account details to unknown callers, responding to texts not from 181, engaging in pyramid schemes and promotional activities on social media pages.

It says unscrupulous actors even go to the extent of creating counterfeit Facebook pages, utilizing imagery from its official Vodafone Fiji Facebook page.

They employ direct messaging using OTP Apps, such as Viber and WhatsApp, to disseminate misleading promotions to unsuspecting customers.

The customers are advised that it is essential to clarify that Vodafone Fiji categorically disassociates itself from any involvement in such schemes or promotional undertakings through unfamiliar and fabricated social media profiles.

Vodafone Fiji is also advising its customers that it does not affiliate with “EbayShop Online Recruitment” or any cryptocurrency investment schemes.

Recognizing the growing threat, Vodafone has recently updated its M-PAiSA security measures to protect users from unauthorised access to their accounts.