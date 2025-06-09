Vitogo installs new chief

The installation of the new Vitogo traditional chief yesterday marks a significant milestone for the people of Vitogo in the District of Ba.

Ratu Jone Sovasova has been officially installed as the eighth Taukei Sukanacagi, the high chief of Vitogo.

As the high chief, Ratui Jone Sovasova will provide leadership and oversight to six villages including Vitogo, Naviyago, Namoli, Matawalu, Vakabuli, and Saru, which together include 50 tokatoka.

Article continues after advertisement

Taukei Sukanacagi spokesperson Jese Saukuru emphasized the importance of restoring this leadership role after the position was vacant.

“It is crucial for the community to have effective leadership. The significant efforts by the Department of Native Lands and Fisheries aim to ensure that leadership is assumed by the rightful owners. This initiative was undertaken to prevent the title from remaining vacant for an extended period, which occurred following the passing of the late Tui Vitogo in 2023. We have therefore decided to fill the vacant position at Sukanacagi.”

Saukuru says the late Ratu Viliame Ratubale Sovasova was the last Vitogo High Chief, having passed away in 2023.

Ratu Jone Sovasova, the newly installed paramount chief of Vitogo, is the son of Ratu Viliame’s brother, Ratu Joseva Taga Sovasova.

The Ministry of Itaukei Affairs views the filling of vacant chiefly titles like Vitogo’s as part of their broader efforts to support informed decision-making and address challenges currently faced by traditional villages.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.