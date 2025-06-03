Visiting specialist flags urgent need for eye screening

A visiting doctor at the Sai Sanjeevani Hospital has raised concerns about the number of people in the country that have indicated need for eye screening care.

A specialist and a professor in Anaesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine Dr Nitin Shah, says the need is far greater here in Fiji than any other country he has been to.

He says, during the five-day stay in the country offering free screening and prescription glasses, they have served more than 2000 people and more than 50 per cent are adults who have eye problems.

Dr Shah says, normally it is 30 per cent in other countries he has visited.

He says it could be because people neglect themselves, or it could be expensive for them to get their eyes checked.

“I have not seen in any countries that I have been where more than 50 percent of adults need eye help. That’s what I saw here. It is normally 30 percent. It could be that people neglect themselves, or it could be that it is so expensive for them to get it done outside.But the need here is definitely far greater than my experience in many countries.”

Dr Shah recommended that government reach out to wider community for eye screening and free prescription glasses.

He further added, primary school check-up is vital, especially in screening for those at the age of 6, 7 and 8.

Dr Shah says this in ways ease the burden in health care.

