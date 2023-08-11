Visa-free Pacific essential for investment

The Forum Economic Ministers Meeting recognized the desire of some members for a visa-free Pacific.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says visa-free travel will allow for deep and meaningful regional integration.

Prasad says a visa-free PIF region is also the surest way of responding to the continuous loss of skills and knowledge in the region.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the advantages of such a policy will help enhance business engagements and investments.

“And when we talk about visa-free travel, what we are saying is that, essentially, the movement of people, travel ease will also support businesses, investments, and you know we talked about how superfunds and investment funds can move across the Pacific island countries to promote specific kinds of investment.”

Prasad says visa-free travel is critical to promoting unity among the Pacific Islands Forum members.