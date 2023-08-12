Vinaka joins FSC Board

[Source: Supplied]

Akisi Vinaka has been welcomed by the Ministry of Sugar Industry as the newest member of the Fiji Sugar Corporation’s Board of Directors.

Vinaka is the first female to hold this position on the board.

With 23 years of farming experience and active involvement in community work across Macuata Province, her appointment is expected to strengthen connections between farmers, communities, FSC, and other stakeholders in the industry.

Article continues after advertisement

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh highlights her capabilities and expertise in fostering a robust partnership among these entities.

Vinaka aims to enhance the sugar industry and cane production during her tenure, focusing on addressing issues such as Cane Cartage and the development of hilly land for cane cultivation.