Villagers undertake climate-smart agriculture training

ver 50 families of Suweni in Cakaudrove received climate-smart agriculture training from Live and Learn Fiji, through their Drought Recovery and Climate Resilience Project.

Over 50 families of Suweni in Cakaudrove received climate-smart agriculture training from Live and Learn Fiji, through their Drought Recovery and Climate Resilience Project.

This is one of the 29 villages selected for the project.

Project Manager, Kolosa Matebalavu says the initiative aims to improve food security for people in communities vulnerable to climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

“Also adding in some of the new techniques and innovations on how they can help they address some of the climate impacts – challenges affecting the growth and viability of their products … vegetables and crops.”

Matebalavu says it also revives traditional agriculture practices.

“After a disaster strikes, there is usually a lot of impacts on food security and we wait for government interventions. It is because we are no longer practicing the land banks … the lololo – those used to be the practices before.”

The United States Agency for International Development’s Pacific Fund has provided around $1 million for the Drought Recovery and Climate Resilient Project.