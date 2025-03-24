Villagers receive water tanks to end dry season struggles

[ Source:Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management ]

The challenge of accessing clean drinking water during dry spells is over for Kumi villagers in , Tailevu.

This, as the villagers have received 11 water tanks from the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka, while presenting the tanks, says it will ensure villagers have a consistent water supply throughout the year.

“The problem here is when dry seasons happen, the water sources they rely on always dry up, and it makes things difficult for them. The water supply from Viria and Namao still hasn’t reached this area, hence why we agreed to do this.”

The village also received two chainsaws to aid in timber processing for housing and disaster response.

With these resources, they aim to construct 15 new homes. Minister Ditoka acknowledged the villagers’ ongoing struggle for clean water.

The $25,966 project, which provided the tanks and chainsaws, was funded by the Commissioner Central Office through the Self-Help and HRW Programs for the 2024-2025 financial year.

