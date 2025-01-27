Village projects power Rewa’s growth

Head of the Burebasaga Confederacy and Rewa paramount chief Ro Teimumu Kepa

Rewa Province is tackling poverty and boosting its economy through sustainable development.

According to Head of the Burebasaga Confederacy and Rewa paramount chief Ro Teimumu Kepa, Rewa has been tasked with implementing poverty eradication strategies by the GCC.

The goal, she states is to lift people out of poverty and into an economic space where they can earn a living and support their families.

Although the government has not yet provided financial resources for this project, Ro Teimumu said that the province was working together with the Chinese government to receive technical assistance.

In December last year, she explained that a Chinese delegation visited Rewa to assess the work already being done including projects like oyster farming and crab farming.

One of the current initiatives taking place in Vutia is oyster farming.

While the production is still at a small scale, Ro Teimumu said it has been recognized that the oysters are of excellent quality and delicious taste.

“So that is what we are trying to do this year. So that by the time we have this on an economic level, the people are able to earn money for themselves, put their children through a good education, and also be able to have investment opportunities. So that is what we are going to be doing.”

The aim is to expand this industry and turn it into a more significant economic driver for the community.

The Chinese team will provide the technical expertise needed to scale up these operations.

She said that there are also efforts to develop crab farming in several villages along the Rewa River.

One such village, Vunuku has started small-scale crab farming but has acknowledged that to turn it into a viable export commodity, production needs to be increased.

To achieve this, other nearby villages will be included in the plan, and collective efforts will be made to grow the industry.

Rewa is working with several local committees, including the Strategic Development Planning committee and the provincial council, to ensure that each village focuses on a specific commodity.

This targeted approach will help streamline the process and maximize economic potential.

With these initiatives, Ro Teimumu believes that Rewa is setting a strong foundation for long-term economic development and poverty reduction, aiming to create sustainable opportunities for its people.