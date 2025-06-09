Vigilance builds electoral trust: Mataiciwa

[Photo Credit: FEO/ Facebook]

Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, states that trust is the foundation of democracy.

Speaking at a recent Election Security Risk Assessment Workshop, Mataiciwa emphasised that the people of Fiji trust them to ensure their votes are cast without fear, counted without compromise, and protected against any form of threat – whether physical, cyber, or procedural.

This trust, she stresses, cannot be taken for granted; it is earned through vigilance, professionalism, and collective responsibility.

Article continues after advertisement



Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa. [Photo Credit: FEO/ Facebook]

The workshop was held for the Electoral Security Advisory Group, a body that includes the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, the Fiji Police Force, the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, and the Fijian Elections Office.

The establishment of this group is a milestone in electoral preparedness, as it recognises that no single institution can defend democracy alone.

Mataiciwa noted that the collective expertise of these defence, law enforcement, anti-corruption, and electoral management agencies will ensure that Fiji’s elections remain free, fair, and secure.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.