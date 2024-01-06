Victim of alleged brutal attack no more

The family of the victim of an alleged brutal attack on Christmas Eve in Namuka Street, Samabula is mourning the death of their father.

The 60-year-old has been fighting for his life in the hospital ever since the alleged attack and his family has informed FBC News of his unfortunate passing last night.

FBC News had also managed to see the extent of the injuries sustained from the alleged attack.

It’s believed that a man entered the home of Nitya Nand attempting to carry out a robbery when in the process he used a knife to harm Nand.

Since then, Police has taken in a 18-year-old from Lami who was charged, appeared in court and is being remanded.

We understand that new charges are expected in this case.

Nand’s family say they want justice and are also calling out on any such attack as no one deserves to lose a loved one in such manner.

