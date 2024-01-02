Family braces for the worst-case scenario

Son and daughter of victim at the crime scene

The man who was brutally attacked in his home in Samabula, Suva, remains admitted in critical condition at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Maureen Singh says her father has not regained consciousness since the attack on Christmas Eve.

Singh mentions that the family has been advised to brace for the worst-case scenario as their father’s condition is critical.

Maureen Singh, daughter of victim

She adds that the family received a call from the hospital last night, informing them that her father’s condition had deteriorated.

Meanwhile, FBC News understands that the accused has been charged, appeared in court, and is currently being remanded.

It is believed that the accused attempted to carry out a robbery at the man’s place before using a knife to harm the 60-year-old