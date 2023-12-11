Vessel operators warned about safety: Cawaki

The Maritime and Safety Authority of Fiji has issued a warning to boat and ship operators to ensure the safety and welfare of their passengers’ vessels during this festive season.

With Christmas and New Year’s around the corner, MSAF Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki strongly advises operators to adhere to all safety requirements for their vessels.

This includes complying with the total number of passengers and crew allowed for a trip and operating within the capacity of the vessel.

Article continues after advertisement

“There needs to be only the right amount of people, the right number of passengers, and the right crew. We can’t afford to have an accident or maritime incident that will call for a search and rescue and all other assistance.”

Cawaki adds that monitoring officers will be stationed at all ports and jetties to observe and closely monitor that all safety requirements and procedures are followed by all vessels and boats before embarking.

The transportation demands for outer islands are expected to increase in the next few weeks.