Vasu receives report on iTaukei administrations

[Source: Ministry of itaukei Affairs / Facebook]

A report on the review of the iTaukei administration has been handed to the Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu.

The review was carried out by the iTaukei Affairs Review Team and Feasibility Study for Provincial Economic Units.

The reports were presented after four months of nationwide consultancy covering government and non-government organizations, businesses, civil society, academia, provincial councils, and written submissions.

This as the government had mandated the Ministry to undertake the review of the iTaukei Administration to increase its efficiency and effectiveness as a mechanism to enhance the economic and social well-being of the iTaukei and support resilient and sustainable development in Fiji.

Ifereimi Vasu thanked the review teams for their extensive work.

He assured them that the recommendations of the review would be presented to the Great Council of Chiefs, iTaukei Affairs Board and Cabinet for consideration.