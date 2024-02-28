Vanua of Serua welcomes GCC delegates

The Vanua of Serua traditionally welcomed the Great Council of Chiefs delegations as it convenes at the Yatu Lau Lagoon Resort in Pacific Harbour this morning.

This is the second meeting of the GCC following its reestablishment.

The representatives include the Vuda paramount chief Ratu Eparama Kitione Tavaiqia, Naitasiri province paramount Chief Ratu Inoke Takiveikata who was recently released from prison after he was pardoned by the President.

The Turaga na Vunivalu na Tui Kaba Ratu Epenisa Cakobau is also present.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka was accorded a traditional welcome, or Vakasobu, upon arrival before being escorted to the conference venue for the traditional welcoming ceremony.

Rewa paramount chief Ro Teimumu Kepa, who is believed to be one of the iTaukei Minister’s GCC Chair nominees, is also present.

