Vanua Levu sees surge in investments

In the past 18 to 20 months, over 10 companies have invested in projects in Vanua Levu, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

He says that the World Bank is committing $400 million over the next decade to support economic growth in the northern region.

Prof Prasad emphasized the government’s commitment to creating an investor-friendly environment by developing transparent and consultative policies.

“And that includes infrastructure as well as other supporting activities that will significantly boost the economy in Vanua Levu. These are just some examples of the results of the government’s very clear policy, confidence-building measures, and ensuring that our policies are formulated transparently and consultatively.”

To further encourage investment, Prof Prasad states that the government is also formulating a new policy framework aimed at engaging the diaspora, recognizing their interest in contributing to Fiji’s economy.

The National Development Plan, set to be launched by the Prime Minister tomorrow will outline various strategies and decisions the coalition government plans to implement to drive Fiji’s developments.