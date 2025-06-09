Vakabauta artistry inspires through faith

[Source: Vakabauta Artistry Pte Limited/Facebook]

Vakabauta Artistry Pte Limited is making waves in Fiji’s creative scene, combining faith and vision to empower young artists and strengthen cultural identity.

The company’s journey began humbly, when its founders started drawing at a day care center to express their creativity.

Their art quickly became a way to support the school and provide students with a more vibrant, creative environment.

From those beginnings, three young men came together to formally establish Vakabauta Artistry, determined to encourage youngsters to embrace their talents and see art as a pathway to opportunity.

Artist Apisai Logaimasi says the company exists to show youth that persistence and belief in their abilities can transform creativity into livelihood.

“Art is more than expression — it is a lifeline and a path to resilience”

He says, Vakabauta’s name itself comes from the Fijian word vakabauta, meaning “faith,” a principle that guided its founding and continues to drive its growth.

Vakabauta Artistry’s work spans painting on canvas and murals on walls, giving young artists the chance to showcase their skills in both traditional and public spaces.

By blending Fijian values with modern techniques, the company offers a platform for youth to refine their craft, explore careers in art, and contribute to Fiji’s growing creative economy.

As Fiji’s creative sector expands, Vakabauta Artistry demonstrates that art can inspire, sustain livelihoods, and strengthen identity while building the next generation of Pacific talent.

With faith at its core, the company is not only nurturing creativity but also shaping a future where art is recognized as a vital force for community and economic development.

