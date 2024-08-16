Vabea people ready to install paramount chief

Aerial shot of Vabea Village

The village of Vabea in the District of Ono, Kadavu, is ready for the historic installation of its new paramount chief, the Tui Vabea Ratu Ilitomasi Verenakadavu.

Tui Vabea holds the leading chiefly role in the District of Ono in Kadavu which comprised of seven villages.

This significant event follows the passing of the previous chief, Bulou Elenoa Misikini, in 2023, leaving the position vacant until now.

According to Ono District spokesperson Akosita Kawatasitasi, this installation is particularly noteworthy as the title has traditionally been held by women.

Kawatasitasi says the chiefly tribe will oversee the traditional installation ceremony, which includes the presentation of the ceremonial kava bowl to the new chief, allowing him to officially assume his title.

The spokesperson says each clan has specific roles and responsibilities throughout the installation process.

The day will commence with the sound of a conch shell or the davui and the beating of the lali drum, signalling a morning church service before the installation ceremony begins.

Following the church service, Ratu Ilitomasi will proceed to the Vunidrala house where the Sauturaga will dress him traditionally awaiting the traditional installation where he will don the vanua tapa.

“The Bati clan, known as the traditional chiefly guards, will prepare to protect the new chief as he dresses for the event. The title will be passed down from the previous lady chief, who belongs to the eldest family, the paramount chief – the Sau ni Vanua o Ono – the Tui Vabea. The new chief comes from the Dakunivanua clan. Although the two eldest sisters are no longer with us, their sister will present the traditional chiefly title to her cousin, who will take on the role of Tui Vabea, the Sau ni Vanua ko Ono.”

Kawatasitasi says this installation has attracted a larger crowd than the previous one, with many Delaivabea people returning from overseas and those working in Suva and other areas of Viti Levu.

The vanua of Delaivabea clan and its people have been preparing for this day for a long time, with clans uniting to fulfil their traditional roles in support of the installation ceremony.

It is also believed that the paramount chiefs of all the Districts in the province of Kadavu will also be part of the ceremony.