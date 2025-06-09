USP wins Global Student Satisfaction Award in Tourism and Hospitality

The University of the South Pacific’s Discipline of Tourism and Hospitality Management has once again brought pride to the region, receiving the International Centre of Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality Education (THE-ICE) Etio International Student Satisfaction Global Index award for the third consecutive year.

The recognition, announced at the 18th International Panel of Experts Forum in Chiang Rai, Thailand, highlights USP as the only tourism and hospitality discipline worldwide to achieve this distinction three years in a row.

THE-ICE Etio Global Premier Ranking is a leading benchmark of student satisfaction, with the 2025 survey capturing over 76,000 responses from 148 institutions.

USP DTHM Discipline Coordinator, Dr Vikas Gupta, said the achievement reflects the confidence and satisfaction expressed by students.

“Our students’ satisfaction is the most authentic measure of our impact. This recognition from THE ICE affirms that USP is not only preparing professionals but shaping ambassadors of Pacific hospitality and global excellence.”

Dr. Gupta adds the award reinforces USP’s commitment to high-quality, student-focused education and strengthens its reputation as a regional and global leader in tourism and hospitality.

