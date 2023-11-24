USP staff turns against the Vice Chancellor

The Association of the University of the South Pacific Staff says employees are up in arms at the decision by the Pro-Chancellor to disallow the Staff Paper on the agenda of the 96th Council Meeting that will convene later this month.

In a statement, the association expresses that the document is a reaction to the outcomes of the May 2023 USP Council Meeting, during which it became aware of the numerous outstanding concerns confronting staff from 2021 to the present.

It says staff from across the region are aggrieved and angry at the refusal of the Pro Chancellor and Vice Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, to allow their voices to be heard at Council.

Article continues after advertisement

The association says this is the same VCP’s the staff stood for in his hour of greatest need.

It says staff ensured that he was given worker justice and the opportunity to prove the worthiness of the VCP’s position.

They claim that VCP’s likely party to a decision to disallow the staff paper is indicative of his leadership style, which has become very clear to staff.

The association is seeking salary adjustments, backdated payments to the four percent increase in October last year and January this year, and a performance increment, among other issues.

They also claim that the appointment of Dr. Mahendra Reddy to the university is a slap in the face of the staff.

The association says they expect the VCPs to stand up for them like they did for him.